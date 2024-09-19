Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

