Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 288 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

UPS stock opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

