Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 430 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMP opened at $451.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $458.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.39 and its 200-day moving average is $427.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

