Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 610 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

