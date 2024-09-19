Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 189,874 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

