Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) General Counsel Sells $647,337.60 in Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brady Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.87. 35,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,495. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Brady by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Brady by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brady by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.