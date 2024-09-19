Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 65.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 337.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

