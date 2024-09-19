Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.79

Shares of Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 578083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Braskem Trading Up 5.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
