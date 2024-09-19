Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €63.56 ($70.62) and last traded at €63.66 ($70.73). 166,732 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.88 ($72.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €69.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

