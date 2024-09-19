Brian Chesky Sells 230,769 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35.

On Monday, July 8th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $17,155,441.80.

Airbnb Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,685,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $265,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.