Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

