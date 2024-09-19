Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,385,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after acquiring an additional 177,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $217.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

