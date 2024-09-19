Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 9.1% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,337,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.