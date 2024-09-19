Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.86 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

