Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 1.1% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SDVY stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.