Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.2% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $471.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.49 and a 200 day moving average of $457.89. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.