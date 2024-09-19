Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,298,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

