Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,198,948. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

