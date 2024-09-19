BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 149,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.89. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,726,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

