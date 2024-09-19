BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

BV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

BV opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

