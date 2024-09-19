British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,516.81

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,516.81 ($33.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,899.40 ($38.30). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,868 ($37.89), with a volume of 3,082,224 shares changing hands.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £63.38 billion, a PE ratio of -461.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,755.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,516.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 58.88 ($0.78) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,794.21%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

