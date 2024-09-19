British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BTI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.87 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is a support level?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.