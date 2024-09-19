British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BTI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.87 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.