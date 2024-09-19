British Land (LON:BLND) Hits New 1-Year High at $467.40

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 467.40 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 459.36 ($6.07), with a volume of 16867018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.20 ($6.04).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.20) to GBX 500 ($6.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 402.52.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($19,070.65). Insiders have bought a total of 3,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,936 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

