Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.80

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.
Britvic Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
