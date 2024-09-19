Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £140.14 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £140.14 ($185.13).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Simon Litherland bought 12 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,264 ($16.70) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($200.37).

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of Britvic stock traded up GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,274.64 ($16.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,696. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,496.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($10.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,301 ($17.19). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,269.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,050.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.27) to GBX 1,315 ($17.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Further Reading

