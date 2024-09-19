Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.42 and last traded at $168.34. Approximately 4,719,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 31,267,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $782.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

