Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $28.29

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

