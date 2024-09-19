Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Price Target at $96.36

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,585,000 after buying an additional 507,177 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

