Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $72.10

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.10.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health
CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %
CVS Health stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
