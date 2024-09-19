Brokerages Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $604.29

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $604.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELV opened at $539.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $536.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

