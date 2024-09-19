Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target at $246.44

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.44.
Several brokerages recently commented on FLUT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $228.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.19. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $232.05.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
