Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target at $246.44

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLUT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $507,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,354,000 after purchasing an additional 831,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $228.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.19. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $232.05.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

