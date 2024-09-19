Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $129.82

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.82.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $122.31 on Monday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,000 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.