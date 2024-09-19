Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $31.15

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,259,000 after purchasing an additional 328,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $29.86 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

