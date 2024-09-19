Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 1,993.33

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($26.33).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.78) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.70) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Johnson Matthey Trading Down 1.7 %
In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,603 ($21.18) per share, with a total value of £336.63 ($444.69). Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
