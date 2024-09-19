Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Price Target at GBX 322.50

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.50 ($4.26).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.82), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,363,874.93). 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 367.40 ($4.85) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211.50 ($2.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 373.40 ($4.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 291.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,749.52, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

