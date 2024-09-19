Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) PT at $71.68

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.3% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

