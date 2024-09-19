Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$13.61

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.61.
WCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.001005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.
Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources
In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$101,900.00. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
