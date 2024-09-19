Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.84

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.84 and last traded at C$9.84, with a volume of 28145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Brompton Split Banc Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.99. The firm has a market cap of C$215.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Brompton Split Banc alerts:

Insider Activity at Brompton Split Banc

In related news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$86,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,519 shares of company stock worth $252,351 over the last quarter.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.