Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,193,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.21% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $42,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 742,822 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 0.3 %

BKD stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.