Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Up 0.6%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$29.85. 49,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 41,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.68.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

In related news, insider Brookfield Corporation bought 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,167.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,910 shares of company stock valued at $823,511. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

