Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.