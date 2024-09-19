Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,517 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 434.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.25 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.