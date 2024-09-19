Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,147 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Old Republic International by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 337,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 221,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

