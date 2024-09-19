Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $98,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,523 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 373.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 112,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 301,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

