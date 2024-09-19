Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,210 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $641.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

