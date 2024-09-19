Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 713 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

