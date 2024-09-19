BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

