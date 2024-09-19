BT Group (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.50

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 146.55 ($1.94), with a volume of 16842119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.10 ($1.96).

BT Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.36.

Insider Activity at BT Group

In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.77), for a total value of £266,039.58 ($351,439.34). 43.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

