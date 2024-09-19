BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Shares Up 93%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) shot up 93% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.23. 258,243,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,718% from the average session volume of 4,438,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

