Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises approximately 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $137,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 88,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 295,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

